OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s government barred flights by Air France Lufthansa, KLM, Etihad Airways among others as it reopens its airspace for international flights.

The Federal Ministry of Aviation which issued the ban in a statement said it is in response to similar restrictions imposed on flights from the country.

Other airlines restricted from flying into Nigeria include RwandAir, Air Namibia, Royal Air Maroc and TAAG Angola, the Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

Airlines approved to fly in the country: British Airways, Delta Air, Qatar Airways, Emirates Airline and Ethiopian Airlines.

The country will also permit flights from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Kenya, Lebanon and Turkey, according to the statement.