OBINNA EZUGWU

A militant group operating in Nigeria’s Niger Delta Region, Niger Delta Avengers, says it is resuming hostilities in the region.

The militant group which almost crippled Nigeria’s economy during the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari, by attacking oil installations, prompting the president to reach compromises with some leaders of the region, said it has launched “Operation Humble” to end exploitation of the region’s resources.

The group in a statement on Saturday, also threatened to attack politicians who are working with the Federal Government “to undermine the Niger Delta region”.

The statement said, “There is no gainsaying that the failed country called Nigeria which has fed fat on our God-given wealth is at the brink of total disintegration, owing to the security and related challenges across the country; ranging from terrorism and banditry in the North, to the secessionist gongs of the Oduduwa people of the South-west and IPOB of the South-east it is obvious that peace in the Niger Delta, and by extension, the South-South geopolitical region is the very thin piece still binding this country together.

“It is disheartening that despite being the economic backbone and having resolved to maintain the peaceful environment for the smooth operations of the oil multinationals whose proceeds the country cling unto for economic survival, the Niger Delta and the South-South remain the most under developed, with our needs and interests undermined by the failed Nigerian State.

“We decided to suspend our famous operation red economy‚ which bled the Nigerian economy into recession about 4 years ago not because we are lazy, but for the love we have for our people and out of respect for the voice of the elders of the Niger Delta region, who beckoned on us to give peace a chance and avail the government time to act on our demands at the time.”

According to the group, renewal of hostilities has become necessary because government has failed to meet its demand.

It said it has lost confidence in the Chief Edwin Clark-led Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), which played a critical role to make the group accept ceasefire in 2017.

“In a move to remind this failed government that we have exhausted the very last iota of patience, the High Command of the Niger Delta Avengers have in a meeting held last night resolved as follows:

“We have lost total confidence on all socio-cultural groups like PANDEF, the elders of Niger Delta and the bunch of so-called ex-agitators frolicking with the Government at our detriment.

“This operation shall be coded ‘Operation Humble’‚ aimed at bringing down targeted oil installations in the Niger Delta Region, capable of humbling the economy into permanent recession.

“This mission is also targeted at political actors who are collaborating with the Nigerian Government to undermine the interest of the Niger Delta people.

“There is no doubt that the Nigerian Government has continued to pay deaf ears to our demands and the rising challenges in the country, because the pipelines that crisscross our lands are left untouched, allowing dollars to flow into the Federal treasury on a daily basis for, mismanagement.

“We shall spare no single oil installation within our range of strategic targets marked for destruction in the coming days and we bet the Nigerian Government will be humbled to return to the drawing board and chart an all-inclusive course by the time we are done with our action plan.

“Members of our strike teams across the Niger Delta are commanded to be on red alert, awaiting precise strike plans as mapped by the high command of the NDA.

Attacks by the group in 2016 cut oil production from a peak of 2.2 million barrels per day to below one million barrels per day, the lowest level for more than 30 years.