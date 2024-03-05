Janice Burgess, an American television executive, screenwriter and producer for Nickelodeon, has died at 72.

Burgess created the Nick Jr. series ‘The Backyardigans’ and worked as a writer and story editor for Nickelodeon’s revival of Winx Club.

Both shows were produced at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Burgess joined Nickelodeon in 1995 as executive-in-charge of production.

Fracaswell Hyman, Burgess’ long-time friend who confirmed her death via Instagram on Monday, reminisced about their experiences together, including developing shows and making each other laugh.

He also stated that she created several shows aside from ‘The Backyardigans’ and hailed her creativity.

“I met Janice Burgess early in my career when I was head writer on GULLAH GULLAH ISLAND and she was assigned to be our Executive in Charge of Production,” he wrote.

“Janice created THE BACKYARDIGANS and guided countless other shows for Nickelodeon, Sesame Workshop, Disney and Apple TV,

“Her script/story critiques were astute, clear and constructive – and I really thank her for that.

“Janice, Maria Perez-Brown and I developed shows together, gossiped together and oh, how we laughed! I will miss my dear friend. RIP. Oh, how we laughed…”

The cause of death, however, was not revealed.

Burgess was an American television executive, screenwriter, and producer for Nickelodeon.

She joined Nickelodeon in 1995 as executive-in-charge of production and worked on several shows, including ‘Gullah, Gullah Island,’ ‘Allegra’s Window,’ ‘Blue’s Clues,’ and ‘Bubble Guppies’.

Burgess received several awards and recognitions, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program.

