Nigerians, including Nollywood stars, have taken to social media to felicitate with veteran actor Pete Edochie as he clocks 77 today, Thursday, March 7.

Edochie who was born on March 7, 1947, is considered one of Nigeria’s most talented actors, being honored with an Industry Merit Award by Africa Magic and Lifetime Achievement by Africa Film Academy.

Although a seasoned administrator and broadcaster, he came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in a Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best selling novel, Things Fall Apart.

In 2003, he was honored as a Member of the Order of the Niger by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

On the occasion of his 77th birthday, many have taken to social media platforms to celebrate him.

“Today marked again the birthday of Pete Edochie. Growing up I loved watching this great icon. His messages were philosophical and his mastery of English was impeccable. When he uses Igbo, he appears more wonderful. A lover of his people,” wrote in X user, Elochukwu Ohagi, @ElochukwuOhagi.

“He played the character of Okonkwo in Chinua Achebe’s epic Novel Things Fall Apart. Such a man can’t be forgotten. As he marks his birthday I pray the good lord to keep him alive for us.”

A fellow Nollywood veteran, Rita Edochie, who happened to be the celebrant’s brother’s wife, also took to her Instagram page, @ritaedochie, to celebrate the Nollywood icon.

According to her, the celebrant has been loving, caring, concerned, and amazing, adding that she is delighted to be his sister-in-law.

She thanked God that she had no regrets knowing Edochie as her brother-in-law due to the kind of person he is.

”In over 30 years of knowing you as my dear husband’s brother, I have never known any regrets nor discomfort.

“Ibobo, you have been remarkably loving, caring, concerned, and amazing. I am greatly delighted to be your sister-in-law.

“I have said it before, and I will say it again, in my next life, I will surely be married by the Edochies.

“On this special day that marks another year of wonderful existence, I want to take a moment to celebrate the incredible person you are.

“Happy birthday, my great husband, your charisma, wisdom and warm heart have left an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know you.

“May this year bring you so much joy, success, unforgettable moments. As you blow out the candles, may your wishes soar high and your dreams come true.

“Your presence in our lives is a true blessing; today is a reminder to cherish the remarkable soul that you are.

“Here is to another year of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories, cheers to you my great brother-in-law, like no other.

“I will always love and respect you, live in longevity, and soar immensely. Wishing you more of March 7, the great lion of Africa,” she wrote.

His son, Yul Edochie, equally took to his Instagram page to wish his father a remarkable birthday celebration.

He wrote, “A very happy birthday to you, Daddy. The Lion of Africa. The Legendary Chief Pete Edochie (@peteedochie). The most handsome 77-year-old man. Ibobo Umueri, The Greatest. I wish you many more beautiful years filled with God’s blessings. May God lead you always..”

Actor Kanayo O Kanayo also celebrated the legend, noting that, “We are birthday mates. He makes it a duty to call me on March 1. Ebubedike, Ogadagidi, and Mmuo nabu. Great to celebrate you while you are alive and kicking well… Happy 77th birthday, onye nkem”.

A fan @amoson_01: “Happy birthday, living legend. My Godfather. God bless your new age. Many more fruitful years to come, sir.”

Another fan, @donracy, wrote, “Happy birthday, Ogadagidi nwoke ike. Age in grace, sir.”

Meanwhile, the celebrant Pete Edochie, also known as ‘Lion of Africa’, has taken to his Instagram page, @peteedochie, to celebrate himself for the gift of life as he marked 77 years on earth.

Edochie flooded his Instagram page with adorable pictures in different outfits with a warm smile to specially celebrate his 77th birthday with the caption ‘Ibobo 77.”

