JUST IN: Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu is dead
Published

17 seconds ago

on

JUST IN: Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu is dead

Legendary Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has died at 62 after battling an ailment.

While the details surrounding his death are still sketchy, it is understood that he passed away at Evercare Hospital, Lagos on Saturday.

The actor was amputated last year, after undergoing several surgical procedures.

After his first amputation, he underwent further amputation on the same leg which was previously amputated.

“The first amputation didn’t completely correct his health predicament so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate the same leg further,” the family had said.

Part of the statement read, “We wish to correct some misconceptions making rounds on social media concerning the current state of our father’s health. First, we would like to state that our daddy wasn’t amputated on both legs but only one.

“He’s had constant clotting of blood in his leg (diseased blood vessels) and other health challenges posing risk to his life, therefore the need for amputation.”

According to the family, Mr Ibu wasn’t flown abroad for treatment because “the doctors tagged him ‘Not fit to fly’.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

