NGXASI closes 0.12% higher

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday closed higher as The All Share Index was up by 0.12% to close at 52,657.69 points from the previous close of 52,594.68 points.

Investors gained N34 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.12% to close at N28.681 trillion from the previous close of N28.647 trillion.

At the close of trade on Monday, an aggregate of 143.7 million units of shares were traded in 4,078 deals, valued at N1.776 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 18 equities emerged as gainers against 13 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JOHNHOLT led other gainers with 9.38% growth to close at N1.02 from the previous close of N0.96.

Secure Electronic Technology Plc, CHAMS, GEREGU, ABC Transport and Linkage Assurance above other gainers also grew their share prices by over 6.00%.

Percentage Losers

Cornerstone Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.54 from the previous close of N0.60

CWG and JAPAULGOLD among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.62% and 6.67% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 19.6 million units of its share in 210 deals, valued at about N229.7 million.

GTCO traded about 11 million units of its shares in 321 deals, valued at about N265 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 10 million units of its shares in 251 deals, valued at N243 million.