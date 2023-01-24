MTN Nigeria to apportion shares incentives to qualified shareholders

Adebayo Obajemu

MTN Nigeria Plc has announced that it is set to implement the execution of its planned allotment of shares incentive to qualified shareholders who participated in its first public offering.

The company offered shareholder who purchase its share with allotment of at least 20 ordinary shares extra bonus of a unit and 5,000 with maximum additional free of 250 units hold without sell of whole or part of the shares for a year.

The offer has a qualification date of 31 January 2023 but subject to holding at least 20 ordinary shares, of which name must appear in the register of members at the qualification date.

Qualified shareholders will have their incentive shares credited to their CSCS accounts after the qualification date and after obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals.