Connect with us

Business

FG approves policy on Marine and Blue Economy
Advertisement

Business

NGX suspends trading in shares of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc

Business

Market gains N1.05trn as NGXASI rises by 1.56%

Business

Ogun sets up LG committees on food, nutrition

Business

Nigerian CEOs Bullish on 2025 Economic Outlook – PwC Survey

Economy Headline Headlines

Experts urge adoption of digital tools to strengthen Nigeria’s compliance culture at Senate workshop

Business

Abia Launches N10bn SME Fund, Women Empowerment Projects to Boost Economy

Business

Abia to Acquire EEDC’s Umuahia Operations for Uninterrupted Power Supply

Business

PwC to Cut 1,500 US Jobs, Shuts Offices in Nine African Countries

Business

Gabon Honours Tony Elumelu for Advancing African Development

Business

FG approves policy on Marine and Blue Economy

Published

12 mins ago

on

FG approves policy on Marine and Blue Economy

The Federal Economic Council (FEC) presided by President Bola Tinubu on Monday approved Nigeria’s 10-Year National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy for the period 2025-2034.

According to a statement by Special Adviser, Media & Public Communication/Spokesperson to President Tinubu, Sunday Dare, the Policy is designed with a robust implementation plan with the goal of harnessing Nigeria’s vast marine resources to drive economic growth.

The policy’s implementation will be financed primarily by the private sector, followed by various other sources. The statement did not mention specific sources of the funds.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *