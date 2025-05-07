The Federal Economic Council (FEC) presided by President Bola Tinubu on Monday approved Nigeria’s 10-Year National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy for the period 2025-2034.

According to a statement by Special Adviser, Media & Public Communication/Spokesperson to President Tinubu, Sunday Dare, the Policy is designed with a robust implementation plan with the goal of harnessing Nigeria’s vast marine resources to drive economic growth.

The policy’s implementation will be financed primarily by the private sector, followed by various other sources. The statement did not mention specific sources of the funds.