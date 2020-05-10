By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A non governmental organisation, Grace for Impact, has started distributing food items to the residents of Ipoti and Erinmope Ekiti of Ekiti state to cushion the effects of the restriction of movement in the state.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Government had imposed stay-at-home order on its citizens as part of Precautionary Measures to curb the spread of the virus and to avoid Community transmission.

Speaking on the gesture, the Chief Executive Officer, Grace for Impact, Amanda Childress said the distribution of the relief package was aimed at mitigating the hunger and hardship inflicted on the residents of the area by the lockdown caused.

Amanda hinted that over thirty five thousand peolple are to benefit in the humanitarian relief materials which include Rice, Beans and Garri.

The CEO added that Grace for Impact has a long history with Ekiti state as the NGO had carried out various humanitarian services in the state before.

He maintained that but for the Pandemic, the NGO would have been in the middle of a School Eye Health Program, tagged Ekiti 20/20 which is in collaboration with the state government. He added that from Ipoti Ekiti to Ijero, Ado Ekiti to Erinmope all are to feel the Impact of Grace for Impact in this trying time.

Echoing a similar view, the Chairman, Grace for Impacts, Dapo Oriola said the gusture was to compliment the efforts of the state government at alleviating the suffering of the people of Ekiti state during this lockdown, adding that the palliatives distribution is going to be a continuous one as the gesture will be extended to other communities apart form Ipoti Ekiti and Erinmope towns.

Oriola further explained that the gesture is not limited to Nigeria. He said similar humanitarian services are being carried out in other countries like Ghana, Tanzania, Madagasker and planning to do the same in London.

He also used the opportunity to call on well meaning individuals to remember the needy at this period and lend a helping hand, however little it might be.

“Grace for Impact has a long and rich history in Nigeria serving in the areas of health, education and capacity development. Now, due to the urgent needs in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Grace for Impact is serving in a humanitarian relief capacity to ensure food security during the crisis.

At the distribution exercise carried out in line with social distancing directive, the beneficiaries described the gesture as one of the age old communal spirit of love and solidarity in the people of Ipoti Ekiti and Erinmope which stands out the towns even before the ongoing covid 19 global pandemic.

Appreciating Grace for Impact, Olupoti of Ipoti Ekiti, Oba Oladipupo Kolade shared the experience of people of the community in this trying time. He stated that the coronavirus has turned to the hunger virus for the people of his community.

He stated that people of the community had been trooping to his palace, requesting for one support or the other. He however commended Grace for Impact for reaching out to the people at this critical time.