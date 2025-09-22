NextMoney to Honour Nigeria’s Top 100 Companies at Awards Ceremony

NextMoney, a publication of Centre for Financial Journalism Ltd/Gte, will on October 3, 2025, unveil Nigeria’s Top 100 Companies and host the inaugural NextMoney Top 100 Companies Awards to celebrate high-performing organisations in the country.

The event, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, has the theme Nigeria’s Top 100 Companies: Yesterday, Today and the Future. It will be chaired by Dr. Ije Jidenma, Chairman of the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce and CEO of Leading Edge Consulting. Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi, mni, Chairman of Proshare Nigeria, will deliver the keynote address.

The ranking, published as a special edition of NextMoney magazine, highlights the performance of publicly listed companies based on six parameters: Assets, Revenue, Profit (after tax), Market Capitalisation, Number of Employees and Tax Payment.

According to Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Ray Echebiri, the awards stand out because they are anchored strictly on audited financial results rather than subjective assessments.

Awards will be presented in two broad categories – Global and Sectoral.

Global Awards will recognise overall national leaders in key areas, including:

The Largest Company in Nigeria (by total assets)

The Most Profitable Company

The Largest Company by Revenue

The Most Valuable Company (by market capitalisation)

The Largest Employer of Labour

The Highest Tax Paying Company

Sectoral Awards will spotlight top performers in Banking, Insurance, and Manufacturing, based on the same performance metrics.

Echebiri explained that the initiative aims to provide recognition for excellence while also serving as a benchmark for transparency, innovation, and sustainable corporate growth in Nigeria’s business landscape.