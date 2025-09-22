Gov Otti hails Abia-born Capt. Kelechi Ndukwe on historic promotion in U.S. Navy

Governor Alex Chioma Otti of Abia State has congratulated Capt. Kelechi Ndukwe, an Abia-born officer of the United States Navy, on his elevation to the rank of Commodore and appointment as Commander of Destroyer Squadron 60 and Task Force 65, headquartered in Rota, Spain.

In a statement, Governor Otti described Ndukwe’s achievement as a source of pride to Abia, Nigeria, and Africa, noting that his rise to such a strategic command position underscores the global relevance and excellence of Abians across various fields.

“Capt. Ndukwe’s promotion is not only a personal milestone but also a collective victory for Abia State and Nigeria at large. His story reflects hard work, resilience, and the enduring Abia spirit that produces trailblazers on the global stage,” Otti said.

Ndukwe, whose naval career spans distinguished service commanding vessels such as USS Halsey and USS Devastator, and key roles at the U.S. Navy Personnel Command, now takes charge of a formidable fleet of five Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers. The squadron is tasked with safeguarding maritime security and advancing strategic partnerships across Europe and Africa.

Governor Otti urged young Abians to draw inspiration from Ndukwe’s career, stressing that “excellence and integrity open doors to greatness.” He prayed for wisdom, strength, and protection for the new Commodore as he assumes his new responsibilities, assuring him that the entire state celebrates the milestone.

“On behalf of the government and people of Abia State, I congratulate Commodore Ndukwe. His promotion is a reminder of what determination and discipline can achieve. We are proud of him,” the governor added.