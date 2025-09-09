Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday after days of violent protests over corruption allegations and a controversial social media ban, which left at least 19 people dead.

The resignation followed the departure of three key ministers from Oli’s cabinet, deepening the political crisis in the Himalayan nation. An aide to the prime minister confirmed his decision, describing it as “a move to calm the situation and prevent further violence.”

The demonstrations, driven largely by young people in what organisers called a “Gen Z protest,” erupted after authorities blocked major social media platforms last week, citing concerns over misinformation. Defying a nationwide curfew, protesters stormed the headquarters of the ruling Nepali Congress party and vandalised residences of senior politicians on Monday.

Security forces fired on crowds in Kathmandu and other cities, resulting in at least 19 fatalities and dozens of injuries, according to hospital sources. In response, the government lifted the social media ban late Monday, but tensions remained high.

The Kathmandu International Airport has been shut indefinitely due to safety concerns, the civil aviation authority announced.

Experts say the social media restrictions mirror a growing global trend of governments tightening control over digital spaces. Aditya Vashistha, an assistant professor at Cornell University, said the move followed “a well-established playbook” used in neighbouring countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

“This is about controlling the narrative and limiting stories from emerging on the ground,” Vashistha noted.

Kian Vesteinsson of Freedom House, a Washington-based nonprofit, added that while regulation of social media is understandable, it often coincides with efforts to suppress dissent. Freedom House reported that global internet freedom declined for the 14th consecutive year in 2024.

Oli’s departure leaves Nepal’s leadership in limbo. Parliament has yet to name a successor, and protests organisers have vowed to continue demonstrations until broader political reforms are introduced.