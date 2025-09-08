France in crisis as lawmakers oust PM François Bayrou in crushing confidence vote

France plunged into fresh political turmoil on Monday after lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to remove Prime Minister François Bayrou in a confidence motion, forcing President Emmanuel Macron to search for a new government amid growing economic and political uncertainty.

Bayrou, 74, lost the vote by a decisive 364-194 margin, just nine months after taking office. The veteran centrist had staked his survival on plans to slash public spending to rein in France’s mounting debt, but the gamble backfired as opposition parties from the left and far right united to bring down his minority government.

The defeat marks the third collapse of a Macron-appointed government in just 12 months and raises fears of prolonged legislative deadlock for Europe’s second-largest economy, already grappling with soaring deficits and geopolitical crises.

Debt warning ignored

Before the vote, Bayrou issued a stark warning that France’s spiralling debt, now at €3.35 trillion or 114% of GDP, threatens national sovereignty. He proposed cutting €44 billion in 2026 after last year’s deficit hit 5.8% of GDP, far above EU limits.

“You have the power to overthrow the government, but you do not have the power to erase reality,” Bayrou told the National Assembly, urging lawmakers to act before debt “submerges” the country.

Macron’s leadership under pressure

The outcome leaves Macron scrambling to avoid a power vacuum as his presidency faces mounting challenges. Although he retains control over foreign policy and defence, Macron’s domestic authority has eroded since his controversial decision to dissolve parliament in June 2024, a gamble that backfired, producing a fragmented legislature with no dominant bloc.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally seized on the crisis to demand snap elections, while other opposition forces pushed for deeper political reforms.

For now, Macron must name a fourth prime minister in less than a year, with no clear candidate able to command a majority. Analysts warn the turmoil could derail budget reforms and weaken France’s global standing at a time of escalating international tensions.