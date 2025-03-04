Connect with us

NELFUND gives N372.28bn loan to 2,973 UNILORIN students – VC
FEC issues provisional licences for 11 new private universities

CIPSMN concludes orientation, begins training for 2025 batch A graduate programme 

NUC approves Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, others for Hensard University

FG appoints Lucian Chukwu as VC for Admiralty University

Gov Otti decries deterioration in education sector, launches ABIAFIRST initiative

94-year-old man to sit for 2025 UTME to fulfil lifelong dream

Distinct Polytechnic, Ekosin gets HND approval

OSCO-HEALTH Ilesa commences 2025/2026 admission process

High UTME score alone not guarantee for varsity, polytechnic admission - JAMB

NELFUND gives N372.28bn loan to 2,973 UNILORIN students – VC

12 mins ago

NELFUND gives N372.28bn loan to 2,973 UNILORIN students – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has disclosed that 2,973 students of the institution have so far benefited from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

In the university’s bulletin released on Monday, Egbewole stated that Unilorin received two tranches of the loan, with ₦52,879,000 disbursed to 802 students in the first phase and ₦219,407,320 allocated to 2,171 students in the second.

It was learnt that over 10,000 students of the university applied for an education loan to enable them to meet their financial obligations in the pursuit of their educational career.

While hoping that NELFUND will provide a third tranche to cater for more students, Egbewole said, “the institution hopes to improve on the first two tranches as more than 10,000 students have applied for the NELFUND loan.”

Egbewole, however, advised the management of NELFUND to streamline the loan disbursement process, referencing challenges relating to the Remita payment system.

He noted that , “One key issue that students have raised is the difficulty with Remita. There has been some back and forth regarding this, and I believe that NELFUND can sit down to address it.”

