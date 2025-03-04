The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given provisional licences for 11 new private universities in Nigeria.

This was made known on Monday by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, after the council’s meeting, which was chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Alausa disclosed that the newly approved universities successfully completed the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) rigorous 13-step assessment process before being granted their licences.

He further clarified that a moratorium has now been placed on the approval of additional private universities, meaning no new applications will be considered for the time being.

“These 11 universities have met all the necessary requirements of the NUC and have been awarded provisional licenses to commence operations,” the Minister stated.

“While we have approved these institutions, we have also placed a moratorium on the establishment of new private universities. This means that only those that have reached the final stages of approval, like the ones announced today, will be considered.”

Alausa noted that the government would continue to review pending applications from institutions that have advanced in the approval process.

“For those that have progressed beyond step four and have undergone a second visit, we will assess them, and if they meet all the requirements, they will be approved,” he explained.

Despite the moratorium, he noted that additional applications for private university licenses may still be presented to the FEC for approval if they meet the necessary standards.

The newly approved universities are: New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State; University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State; Eranova University, Mabushi, Abuja; Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State; Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State; Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State; Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State; Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State; Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos State; Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State.