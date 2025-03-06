Connect with us

Teachers recruitment: Again, Abia govt shifts date for CBT exam 
NELFUND gives N372.28bn loan to 2,973 UNILORIN students – VC

FEC issues provisional licences for 11 new private universities

CIPSMN concludes orientation, begins training for 2025 batch A graduate programme 

NUC approves Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, others for Hensard University

FG appoints Lucian Chukwu as VC for Admiralty University

Gov Otti decries deterioration in education sector, launches ABIAFIRST initiative

94-year-old man to sit for 2025 UTME to fulfil lifelong dream

Distinct Polytechnic, Ekosin gets HND approval

OSCO-HEALTH Ilesa commences 2025/2026 admission process

Published

23 mins ago

on

Teachers recruitment: Again, Abia govt shifts date for CBT exam 

Abia State Government has announced new date for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for teachers recruitment earlier scheduled to begin today, March 6th, and 7th 2025.

A release issued on Wednesday night by the Recruitment Committee for the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, said the exercise has been rescheduled to 18th and 19th March, 2025 while advising candidates to take note of the new dates and prepare accordingly.

The release enjoined shortlisted candidates to visit the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education recruitment portal(www.mobse-abiastategov.ng) for more details while urging those who have misplaced their User ID or Password to reset it by using the ‘Forgot ID’ or ‘Forgot Password’ feature on the portal.

Also, the Recruitment Committee advised shortlisted candidates to print their photo cards which contain details such as: their CBT centre, batch and allotted time.

The release enjoined applicants to use their help lines for inquiries, complaints or assistance.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

