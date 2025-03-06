Teachers recruitment: Again, Abia govt shifts date for CBT exam 

Abia State Government has announced new date for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for teachers recruitment earlier scheduled to begin today, March 6th, and 7th 2025.

A release issued on Wednesday night by the Recruitment Committee for the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, said the exercise has been rescheduled to 18th and 19th March, 2025 while advising candidates to take note of the new dates and prepare accordingly.

The release enjoined shortlisted candidates to visit the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education recruitment portal(www.mobse-abiastategov.ng) for more details while urging those who have misplaced their User ID or Password to reset it by using the ‘Forgot ID’ or ‘Forgot Password’ feature on the portal.

Also, the Recruitment Committee advised shortlisted candidates to print their photo cards which contain details such as: their CBT centre, batch and allotted time.

The release enjoined applicants to use their help lines for inquiries, complaints or assistance.