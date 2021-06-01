OBINNA EZUGWU

The Niger State Police Command has dismissed as untrue, reports that the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma, was murdered by gunmen in his home in Minna, the state capital.

The police command in a statement on Tuesday in Minna by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Wasiu Abiodun, said the story is totally false, untrue and a pure element of fake news.

The statement said “it is important to state categorically that on 31st May, 2021, the Registrar/CEO, National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma, was rushed to National Hospital, Abuja, by his family members where he was later confirmed dead after a brief illness.”

The statement added that the family of the deceased has also confirmed the incident and formally notified the management and staff of NECO of the demise of the Registrar.

The police thereby urged members of the public to disregard the fake news, while advising news reporters to always verify their reports before publication to avoid creating unnecessary panic and fear in public domain.