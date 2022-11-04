The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has honoured the executive director, operations, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Mustapha M. Ibrahim and eleven other senior executives with honorary awards.

This is in recognition of the NDIC’s excellence in professionalism and expertise which has contributed to its achievements in protecting depositors and financial system stability.

Mr. Ibrahim was awarded with an Honorary Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) H(FCIB) along with NDIC Director Academy, Francis A. Agboola, during the 2022 CIBN Fellowship Investiture in Lagos.

The CIBN investiture event with the theme: Bridging the Infrastructure Deficit: The Role of Financial Institutions”, also featured the investiture of CIBN Honorary Senior Members H(CIB) on NDIC Director Strategy Development, Mrs. Stella Henshaw, NDIC Director Insurance & Surveillance, Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed Mohammed, Head of MD’s Office, Mr. Iliasu Ibrahim Sani, NDIC Controller, Kano Zonal Office, Mr. Usman Aladire Shehu, and six (6) others.

The 2022 CIBN Fellowship Investiture awarded 387 members from the finance and banking sectors of the economy. The awards were given in recognition of their meritorious services, commitment to professional responsibilities and valuable contributions to the industry in particular and the economy in general.