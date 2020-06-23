In a bid to ensure the safety of its staff and visitors, the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the decontamination of its Headquarters Office.

In a release signed by NDIC’s Director, Communications & Public Affairs, Dr Sunday Oluyemi, issued on Tuesday, the Corporation explained the routine decontamination of its Head Office Building on Monday, June 22, 2020.

It stated that the exercise which is part of the recommended guidelines for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic will last till Wednesday, given the size of the building.

“To enable the impact of the chemical used for the decontamination wear out completely and ensure a conducive working environment for staff, the Office will be opened on Monday, June 29, 2020.

“As a responsible institution which places a high premium on the health and general welfare of its workforce, members of staff have been directed to remain at home and work remotely for the duration of the exercise. The last decontamination of the building was carried out in April 2020,” it mentioned.