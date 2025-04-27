NDIC Begins Payment of ₦46.6 Billion to Heritage Bank Depositors

Connect with us

18 seconds ago

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the payment of ₦46.6 billion as the first tranche of liquidation dividends to depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank who had funds exceeding the insured limit of ₦5 million.

The NDIC disclosed this in a statement signed by its Acting Head of Communication and Public Affairs, Hawwau Gambo, noting that the payment began on Friday, April 25, 2025. The initial dividend represents 9.2 kobo per Naira on a pro-rata basis to affected depositors.

Following the revocation of Heritage Bank’s operating license by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on June 3, 2024, the NDIC had promptly reimbursed insured depositors up to the ₦5 million maximum coverage per account. The Corporation leveraged the depositors’ Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) to locate alternate accounts and credited beneficiaries automatically.

According to the NDIC, the current liquidation dividend is drawn from proceeds realized through the sale of Heritage Bank’s assets and the recovery of outstanding debts owed to the bank before its closure.

The Corporation explained that any depositor entitled to funds above ₦5 million but who has not received their liquidation dividend should visit the nearest NDIC office or call designated numbers for assistance. Depositors without alternate bank accounts, who were not previously paid, are advised to complete and submit a deposit verification form available on the NDIC’s website.

“This payment represents only the first tranche of liquidation dividends. Further payments will follow as more assets of the defunct Heritage Bank are realized and outstanding debts are recovered,” the statement assured.

The NDIC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting depositors and ensuring that all eligible claimants receive their funds in due course.

For further enquiries, affected depositors can email [email protected] or call the Claims Resolution Department on weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. via the following numbers: 0810 422 0807, ‎0810 931 3326, ‎0903 819 7064, ‎0906 465 7140, and ‎0903 727 3810.

 

