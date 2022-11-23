NBRP advances 774 book clubs project, gets state coordinators

The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP) has announced new state coordinators for its 774 book project.

This was announced at the organisation’s meeting held on Tuesday.

The session was moderated by Irene Okon, Assistant Secretary of NBRP.

The State coordinators are:

1. Akwa Ibom: Dr Udeme Nana

2. Abia: Prince Daniel Nnanna

3. FCT: Chief Loye Oloowokere

4. Borno: Dr Kabura Zakama

5. Bayelsa: Madam Ekineta Annette David-West

6. Rivers: Dr David Chukwueke

7. Oyo: Prof Oyinkan Chukuka Tasie

8. Lagos: Dr Temiloluwa Adesina

Three Deputy Coordinators were also inaugurated. They are:

1. FCT: Rasheedat Sadiq

2. Akwa Ibom: Mfon Ebebe

3. Lagos: Dame Tito Obaigbo

The NBRP president, Mr. Richard Mammah in his remarks at the occasion, outlined the duties and obligations of the State and Deputy Coordinators.

He noted that the coordinators and deputy coordinators are responsible for coordinating the activities of NBRP in their various states, and in particular tracking progress and developments on the various MOUs that NBRP was signing with critical stakeholders in the book ecosystem as regards the goal to ensure that every local government in Nigeria has at least one very active and functional book club and Library. He then formally inducted the new officials into the working stream of the NBRP.

Responding on behalf of the new coordinators, Prof Tasie of Oyo State and the Coordinator for Bayelsa State, Ekineta Annette David-West thanked the National Executive of the NBRP for giving them the opportunity to serve as coordinators and deputy coordinators in their respective states and also pledged that they would not fail the NBRP in the execution of their duties.