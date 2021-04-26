The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has suspended Channels Television and fined the station N5 million for “breaching the broadcast code.”

A letter to the Managing Director of Channels Television, signed by the Acting Director General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, referred to Channels 7pm live broadcast programme of Sunday, April 25, 2021, in which the station interviewed spokesperson for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful.

The commission accusing the TV station of allowing a leader of the IPOB spokesman to make secessionist and inciting declarations on air without being cautioned or reprimanded by the station, which according to it, was contrary to the broadcast code.

It also accused the station of allowing the guest speaker to allegedly make derogatory and misleading statements about the Nigerian Army, despite being proscribed by a court of law.