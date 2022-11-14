NBC sanctions Arise News over report on Tinubu

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has imposed sanction on Arise News for broadcasting a fake press release which said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had commenced investigation into an alleged drug trafficking case against Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the US.

The broadcast regulator also fined the TV station of N2 million for the infraction, and demanded that the money be paid within two weeks.

Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, director-General of NBC, said the report breached broadcast code.

“The said Press Release alleged that INEC is investigating the use of forfeiture by a US Court against the Presidential Candidate of the APC, with a view to prosecution. The press Release in reference has been tagged FAKE by INEC and the organisation has issued a counter Press Release to refute the story,” the NBC said.

“This is a most unfortunate breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and gross display of unprofessionalism and insensitivity by your organisation at this time of electioneering.”

The regulator noted that the TV station had tendered apology to Tinubu, NBC however stated that it expected utmost professionalism from a broadcast station on issues that have grave consequences.

The Presidential Campaign Council of the APC had petitioned the NBC, asking for sanctions against Arise News and Channels TV over their reports Tinubu.

The campaign council, in a petition signed by the Special Adviser, Media, Communications and Public Affairs of the PCC, Dele Alake, which was addressed to the Director-General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said both television stations were accused of breaching broadcast codes with their actions.

According to campaign council, the purported indictment against Tinubu as reported and discussed on Arise News and Channels TV had already been cleared in a correspondence between the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun, and the United States Government.

It further stated that continued broadcast of a non-existing “indictment” violated the NBC code.