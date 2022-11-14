The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared Zamfara bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, and 18 other suspected terrorists wanted.

The names of the suspected terrorists are contained in a poster released by Jimmy Akpor, director of defence information, on Monday.

The wanted terrorists are said to have been terrorising Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The DHQ promised to reward anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of one of the suspected terrorists with the sum of N5 million.

Ado Aliero, a suspected bandit leader, who was turbaned in July 2022 as Sarkin Fulani in Zamfara is one of the wanted terrorists.

Aliero was given the chieftaincy title despite being on the police’s wanted list since 2019.

The chieftaincy title sparked criticism – a development which prompted Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, to suspend the emir who awarded the title to Aliero

HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF THE WANTED TERRORISTS:

1. Sani Dangote — Dumbarum village in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara

2. Bello Turji Gudda — Fakai in Zamfara

3. Leko — Mozoj village in Mutazu LGA of Katsina State

4. Dogo Nahali – Yar Tsamiyar village in Kankara LGA of Katsina state

5. Halilu Sububu — Sububu Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara

6. Nagona — Angwan Galadima in Isa LGA of Sokoto state

7. Nasanda — Kwashabawa Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara

8. Isiya Kwashen Garwa — Kamfanin Daudawa village of Faskari in Katsina state

9. Ali Kachalla, aka Ali Kawaje — Kuyambara village in Dansadau Maru of Zamfara

10. Abu Radde — Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina state

11. Dan-Da from Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina

12. Sani Gurgu — Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina

13. Umaru Dan Nigeria — Rafi Village in Mada District of Gusau, Zamfara

14. Alhaji Ado Aliero — Yankuzo village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara

15. Monore — Yantumaki Village in Dan LGA, Katsina state

16. Gwaska Dankarami — Shamushele village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara

17. Baleri — Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara

18. Mamudu Tainange from Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina state

19. Nagala from Maru LGA of Zamfara.

DHQ urged anyone with any information on the wanted terrorists to call 09135904467.