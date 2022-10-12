The AnyiChuks Grassroots Support Organisation, the support group of Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Ebonyi State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, has denied alleged links with David Umahi, governor of the state and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Abia Onyike, Director, Media and Publicity for the grassroots organisation who made the denial in a statement on Wednesday, dismissed as ‘fake news’ promoted by ‘merchants of falsehood’ reports claiming that Dr. Odii had entered into an agreement with Umahi with a view to helping the APC tp win the state’s governorship election in exchange for a cabinet position.

Onyike said the report is another laughable falsehood concocted by the opponents of the PDP candidate who are intimidated by his rising political profile.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to another round of fake news concocted by our political opponents.

“The fake news which is a figment of the imagination of the social media fabricators claimed that the incoming Governor of Ebonyi State- the PDP Governorship candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is now working for APC with a view to be offered the post of Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, so as to bring his business associates to invest in Ebonyi state.

“These merchants of falsehood also claimed that there was a meeting between Dr Odii and the APC Guber candidate, Hon Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, where the deal was sealed. This is very laughable.”

Onyike advised the people of the state and the party’s teeming supporters to ignore the rumours, as according to him, the PDP was determined to rescue Ebonyi from APC’s misrule.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to inform all Ebonyians in particular and Nigerians in general, especially our teeming supporters that there is no iota of truth whatsoever in the trending fake news,” Onyike said.

“The PDP Governorship candidate, Dr Odii has never met with Nwifuru or anyone else to discuss such mundane issues.

“Rather, Dr Odii has been busy consulting Ebonyians and strategizing and getting prepared to kick off his campaign in the state and we are highly elated and impressed with the massive positive response Dr Odii has so far received from Ebonyians from all walks of life. This massive goodwill which he enjoys is a testimony that the people of the state are willing and ready to elect him as the Governor during the 2023 elections.

“It is this massive popularity which the PDP Governorship candidate enjoys in the state that may have triggered the latest groundless campaign of calumny, which is aimed at deceiving and hoodwinking the people of the state.

“Dr Odii is a man of principle, character and integrity. He cannot be cajoled into acts of mediocrity and surrogacy. He is a man who cannot start what he cannot finish.

“We therefore advise those behind the circulation of the fake news to refrain from such childish propaganda as such undertakings cannot alter the incontrovertible political situation in Ebonyi state today which points to the inevitability of a grand PDP victory in Ebonyi state in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“The PDP Governorship candidate, Dr Odii is a young man who has the drive, capacity and mass support to lead the PDP victory ship to safe anchor. There is no going back on this promise as God has already graciously willed it.”