Natasha’s cybercrime trial stalls as defence challenges court’s jurisdiction

The scheduled trial in the cybercrime case against suspended Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, was on Monday stalled following a preliminary objection by her counsel, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN).

Akpoti-Uduaghan faces a six-count charge under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025. She was arraigned on June 30 and granted bail on self-recognition.

The Federal Government, through the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar, alleges that she transmitted false and injurious information via electronic means, with intent to malign, incite, endanger lives and breach public order.

Specifically, she is accused of claiming in a speech in Ihima, Kogi State, on April 4, 2025, and later in a television interview, that Senate President Godswill Akpabio directed former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello to have her killed in the state.

At Monday’s sitting, prosecution counsel David Kaswe said the prosecution was ready to call its first witness, with arrangements made to present electronic evidence in court.

But West-Idahosa objected, insisting the court must first determine his client’s notice of preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction. He alleged abuse of the Attorney-General’s prosecutorial powers and also complained that the defence had not been served witness statements.

Kaswe argued the objection should not delay proceedings, but presiding judge Justice Mohammed Umar ruled that the preliminary issue must be resolved before trial could open.

The case was adjourned to October 20 for hearing of the objection and possible commencement of trial.