Natasha Akpouti-Uduaghan as metaphor for collective guilt

Thump up for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, given that God has used her in many ways. One way is that she has been a veritable vehicle used to expose our collective guilt and inability to confront our inner demons- chief of which is the culpability of the electorate in fostering bad leadership upon the nation.

A people’s senator, a good representative of her senatorial district who has done much for them was criminally set up for a recall with the complicity of some “traitors” from her constituency who have benefited from her large heartedness in a variety of social services she brought to various communities in her constituency. Here lies the contradiction in the psychology of poverty. For just a pittance some people were lured into signing their names on the recall roaster saying they no longer needed the representation of a performing senator . Some powerful, sinister and shadowy forces in and out of government in Kogi- who have run the state aground -wanted her seat in the Senate to spite her , not that the arrowhead of this shadowy forces wanted to do anything meaningful with this seat for the people if allowed to replace her in the red chamber.

The luck of the mastermind of the futile recall exercise is that he found soulmate in the political brigandage in lawless and incompetent contraption called Senate, and he saw opportunity to take his own pound of flesh from the woman whose daring and sincerity threatened his absolutist monarchist dynasty in the confluence state.

Natasha’s rebellion against male chauvinistic tendency in Nigerian politics is a good omen of the possibility of a redemption and victory of the women movement which aims at liberating politics and other walks of life from unfounded gender tyranny skewed against women.

She is today’s Margaret Ekpo and Mrs Funmi Ransome- Kuti- really rolled into one , as both women of courage, lionesses in their own way thundered some proud men and cynical society into submission. In the Natasha versus Senate tragic melodrama, history and the people know who the villains are and who the hero is.

Her weapon is truth, her method is sincerity and her inspiration is the mass of Nigerian people who have consistently stood by her.

Natasha’s chances to one day become Kogi Chief Executive Officers is to me becoming brighter and brighter. Since she stands for truth, the victory of her traducers can only be temporary, and history will record how she was able to challenge with alacrity, male dominated power structure in Nigeria.

As an Igbirra man, .I’m proud of her resolve and iron -cast determination to challenge moral debasement in the upper Chambers of the National Assembly and for her traducers it’s not yet morning on a creation day.

