Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: A Champion of Women’s Rights and Constitutionalism

The saga of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension from the Nigerian Senate has finally come to an end, with the Senate reopening her office and paving the way for her return to plenary sessions on October 7, 2025.

This development marks a significant victory for the senator, who has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights and adherence to constitutional principles in governance.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s troubles began when she alleged sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, leading to a hurried suspension that many deemed unconstitutional. Despite court judgments affirming that senatorial suspensions should not exceed 14 days, she was suspended for six months, sparking widespread criticism and accusations of bias against the Senate leadership.

Throughout her ordeal, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan remained steadfast, refusing to apologize for her allegations against the Senate President. Her determination to stand up for her rights and those of her constituents has earned her widespread admiration and support. As she resumes her duties, she does so not just as a senator, but as a symbol of resistance against institutional injustice and a champion of women’s empowerment.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s courageous stance aligns her with Nigeria’s trailblazing women like Margaret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and Queen Amina of Zaria, who fought tirelessly for their rights and the rights of others. Her victory serves as a beacon of hope for women in politics and beyond, demonstrating that determination and resilience can lead to triumph over adversity.

As Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan returns to the Senate, her experience serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding constitutional principles and protecting the rights of all citizens. It is imperative for those in power to recognize that power is transient and should be wielded responsibly, without suppressing others or enforcing personal whims.

We congratulate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on her gallant return to the Senate, commending her unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and the rule of law. Her resilience in the face of adversity has set a powerful example for others to follow, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact she will continue to have in the Senate and beyond.

Henceforth, the Nigerian 10th Senate should wake up from slumber and face its constitutional role of lawmaking and stop being a lawbreaker.