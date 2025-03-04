Connect with us

Tinubu appoints Babatunde Ogunjimi as Accountant General of the Federation 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation “after a rigorous selection process.”

His appointment, approved today, takes effect from 7th March 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin will retire.

Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s media aide said a “selection committee later chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service. The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.”

According to Onanuga, “The selection process underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions.”

Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu congratulates Ogunjimi on his appointment and urges him to discharge his duties in the service of Nigeria with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to Nigeria’s service,” the statement added.

