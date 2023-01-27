Samuel Ortom, Benue State governor, has said the bomb explosion which occurred in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, killing 40 persons, most of whom were suspected herders, had nothing to do with Benue.

The incident which also claimed the lives of two members of the Makurdi Wadata market abattoir operators has been generating controversy, with some sources alleging that some Benue officials misled security forces to bomb the area and

However, Ortom noted on Friday that those trying to blame his government were being mischievous.

He said, “what happened in Nasarawa state has nothing to do with us in Benue state. But some persons are saying I was the one that sent soldiers to go and kill people.

“I was also curious about the development when I heard of it. Whether it was a military operation or not it did not happen in my state and nobody sought my consent about.

“Something that was not done in our land should not be our business. I was told that some persons from Benue were killed in the incident and were brought back for burial and some mischievous persons started telling lies against my government.

“That is how far people can take such issues in the name of politics and it is unfortunate.”