Naira strengthens 0.19% to N361.92 against Dollar at I&E forex window

The Naira appreciated 0.19 per cent at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window, having opened at N361.54, traded high at N365.00 and eventually closed at N361.92.
A total of $263.45 million was transacted by investors at Investors’ forex window.
At the parallel market segment, the cash rate depreciated by 10k to close at N360.60/$, while the transfer rates remained unchanged at and N363.50/$.
And at the Interbank, the Naira/USD and the SMIS rates remained unchanged at
N306.90/$ and N358.51/$ respectively.