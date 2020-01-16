Nigerian equity market recovers; gains 1%

Nigerian equity market after two consecutive declines, returned to the green territory on Thursday, on the back of bargain hunting on bellwethers stocks.

Appreciation by WAPCO, UBA, Dangote Cement, GTBank and 18 other gainers propelled the All-Share Index (ASI) to rise by 289.63 absolute points, representing 1.00 per cent growth to close at 29,352.13 points.

Also, the Market Capitalization gained N149.41 billion, representing 1.00 per cent rise to close at N15.14 trillion.

Livestock appreciated 10 per cent to emerge top gainer, and Bogas shed the same percentage to top 15 other losers.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has appreciated 9.35 per cent this year.

All the sectors ticked up, led by banking sector, which appreciated 2.19 per cent, but industrial and insurance sectors dropped -1.54 per cent and -1.15 per cent respectively.

Investors traded 387.16 million units of shares valued N5.02 billion in 4,654, with Access bank emerging the most traded stocks in volume terms, exchanging 74.64 million units worth N770.93 million, while Zenith Bank top activities in value terms with 71.833 million worth N1.56 billion.