Naira slumps further across FX markets
UBA appoints Henrietta Ugboh as non-executive director 

Ease impact of fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate volatility, editors urge FG

PZ Cussons Nigeria names Oludare Elusakin as new CFO

Stock market up by 0.14% 

FCMB offers N30m loan to promote clean energy solution

Julius Berger names Mohammed Indimi as Non-Executive Director

Stock market drops by 0.20% WtD, sheds N119bn

Fuel war: Marketers jittery over Dangote Refinery push for low prices

Concerns as Nigerians' per capita income drops by over 200 per cent in 10 years

Published

3 hours ago

on

The naira on Tuesday continued to depreciate against the dollar at both official and parallel foreign exchange markets.

According to data from FMDQ, the local currency fell to N1689.88 per dollar on Tuesday from N1681.42 exchanged on Monday, recording N8.42 depreciation.

Similarly, at the black market, the naira lost N5 to close at N1740 on Tuesday from N1735, exchanged on Monday.

This comes as FX supply transaction turnover dropped to $106.44 million on Tuesday from $471.5 million recorded the previous day.

BMI, a Fitch Solutions subsidiary, projected that the naira may fall to N1,993 per dollar in the coming days.

The depreciation of the naira comes despite Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves increasing to $40.167 billion as of November 11, 2024, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s data.

