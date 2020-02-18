The Naira lost N0.50 against the Dollar at the parallel market on Tuesday to close at N358.50/$, while the transfer rate remained unchanged to close at and N364.50/$.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N364.56, traded high at N365.75 and eventually closed at N364.95, remaining unchanged against Monday’s closing position.

Investors traded a total of $50.84 million through the I&E window 0n Tuesday.

At the Interbank, the Naira/USD spot and SMIS rates remained unchanged at N306.95/$ and N358.51/$ respectively.