Sell pressure on Banking and Consumer goods sectors cause the Nigerian equity market to dip, recording the fourth consecutive declines on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) shed 23.38 absolute points, representing 0.08 per cent to close at 27,547.56 points, while Market Capitalization lost N12.18 billion, representing 0.08 per cent decline to close at N14.35 trillion.

WAPIC and UAC-PROP emerged as the top gainers, having advanced 10 per cent, while LAW UNION topped the losers’ chart, declining 4.81 per cent.

In all, the bourse recorded 12 gainers and 13 losers, and it has posted 2.63 per cent return this year.

The volume and value traded stocks increased 25 per cent and 36 per cent to 168 million units and ₦2.15billion n respectively, with Zenith Bank topping the active chart 48.9 8m units valued at (₦953.24 million.

All the sectors closed bearish except the Healthcare and Services sectors, which gained 0.46 per cent and 0.37 per cent respectively.