The naira was on unchanged at $/N474 at the black market on Wednesday as the Nigerian foreign exchange market continued to experience dollar shortage.

The local currency was devalued by 0.06 per cent at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, having opened at N387.79, traded high at N392.50, and eventually closed at N389.25.

Investors traded a total of $24.66 million through the I&E window.

The Naira at the official window closed at $/N381.00 unchanged against the previous day’s position.