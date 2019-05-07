Naira loses 0.07% against Dollar in I&E Forex Window

The Naira lost 0.07 per cent against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window, which opened at N360.65, traded high at N361.50 and eventually closed at N360.99 on Tuesday.

A total of $109.52 million was transacted through the I&E window today.

At the parallel market, the cash rate fell by 0.03 per cent to

N358.90/$, while the transfer rate remained unchanged at N363.50/$.

At the Interbank, the Naira/USD rate rose slightly by 0.02 per cent and 0.04 per cent to N307.00/$ (spot) and N356.60/$ (SMIS) respectively.

Meanwhile, The Central Bank intervened in the Nigerian foreign exchange market with of $205 million on Tuesday.