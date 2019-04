The Naira was devalued slightly by 0.05 per cent to N360.42/$ at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window on Thursday.

The I&E FX market turnover rose further by 61 per cent to a three week high of $651 million.

At the parallel market, the cash and transfer rates remained unchanged at N358.50/$ and N364.00/$ respectively.

At the Interbank, the Naira/USD rate was stable at N306.95/$ (Spot) and N356.26/$ (SMIS).