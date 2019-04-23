Naira depreciates 0.06% to $/N360.52 at I&E FX Window

The Naira depreciated by 0.06 per cent to N360.52 against the Dollar at The Investors and Exporters (I&E) Foreign Exchange Window on Tuesday.

A total of $265.59 million was transacted through the I&E window, whilst market turnover dipped further by 47 per cent to $141 million.

The local currency exchange rate at the official window remained unchanged from last Thursday’s position of N306.90/$1.

At the Interbank, the Naira/USD rate remained stable at N306.90/$ (Spot) and N356.26/$ (SMIS) opening the week.

At the parallel market, the cash rate remained unchanged at N358.50/$, whilst the transfer rate appreciated by 0.27 per cent to close at N363.00/$.