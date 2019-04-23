Home Business Nigerian equity market loses 0.03% after Easter holiday

Nigerian equity market loses 0.03% after Easter holiday

Felix OLOYEDE
L – R shows Head, Listing Business Division, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Olumide Bolumole; Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprise(BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh; Non- Executive Director, SAHCO Plc, Chike Ogeah; Executive Director, Regulation, Tinuade Awe; Chairman, Sahco Plc, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi; Managing Director, SAHCO Plc, Basil Agboarumi; Executive Director, Group Compliance, Sifax Shipping Co. Ltd, Mariam Afolabi; during the Facts Behind the Listing of SAHCO Plc at the Exchange on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Equity Market resumed the trading week on a bearish note, recording a 0.03 per cent decline to halt last week’s bullish sentiment.

Market breadth closed positive recording 20 gainers as against 17 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) declined 10.31 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.03 per cent to close at 30,076.00 points.

Conversely, Market Capitalization increased by N2.42 billion representing a growth of 0.02 per cent to close at N11.30 trillion as result of SAHCO listing on the Mainboard of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

JAPAULOIL emerged the top gainer while GUINNESS emerged as the top loser.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; FO (-9.83%), UNILEVER (-8.82%), AFRIPRUD (-3.50%), GUARANTY (-2.01%), TRANSCORP (-1.68%), NB (-1.54%), FLOURMILL (-0.61%), and WAPCO (-0.43%). (GTI)

