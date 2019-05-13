Naira appreciates 0.06% to $/N359

Naira cash rate appreciated 0.06 per cent to N359.00/$ at the parallel market on Monday, while the transfer rate remained unchanged at N363.50/$.

The local currency also gained 0.02 per cent against to N306.95/$1 at the official window.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N360.15, traded high at N361.65 and eventually closed at N360.83, representing a 0.01 per cent appreciation against last Friday’s closing position.

A total of $367.20 million was transacted through the I&E window, while turnover fell by 55 per cent to $165 million.