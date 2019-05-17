Home Business Naira appreciates 0.05% to $/N360.50 at Investors’ Forex window

Naira appreciates 0.05% to $/N360.50 at Investors’ Forex window

Felix OLOYEDE
The Naira gained  0.05 per cent against the Dollar the Investors and Exporters Foreign Exchange window to close at N360.50/$ on Friday.

A total of $152.09 million was transacted through the I&E window, whilst market turnover fell by 70 per cent to $152 million.

The Naira exchange rate at the official window remain unchanged to close at  N306.95/$1, against the previous day’s position.

At the parallel market, the cash rate decreased by 0.03 per cent to N359.00/$, while the transfer rate remained unchanged at N363.50/$.

