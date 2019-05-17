Nigerian equity market sustains uptrend, gains 1.5%

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1.53 per cent.

The positive sentiment was driven by price appreciation in MTN and 14 other stocks. Market breadth closed positive, recording 15 gainers and 14 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 433.74 absolute points, representing a growth of 1.53% to close at 28,871.93 points. Similarly, Market Capitalization grew by N191.05 billion, representing an increased of 1.53% to close at N12.72 trillion.

MTNN emerged the top gainer while FO emerged as top loser.

The uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are; MTNN (+10.00%), TRANSCORP (+8.77%), OANDO (+6.67%), UBN (+2.19%), DANGSUGAR (+0.37%), DANGFLOUR (+0.31%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.26%). (GTI)