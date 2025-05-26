Connect with us

Headlines

NAFDAC demands prosecution of influencer for alleged cybercrime over viral video
Advertisement

Headlines

Policeman captured in viral video demanding ₦5k from motorists over suspended ECMR policy

Headlines

FCTA shuts Access Bank, FIRS offices, others over unpaid ground rent

Headlines

Declaration of Emergency on Environmental Cleanliness turned things around in Abia - Ogbonna 

Headlines

FG summons: Natasha’s lawyers assures on defence with ‘factual evidence’

Headlines

States, INEC reject calls to scrap state electoral commissions, advocate reforms

Headlines

Tinubu dispatches N1.48trn Rivers budget to N’Assembly

Headlines

Kano shuts down eight entertainment centres iver morality concerns

Headlines

Sentenced 'Yahoo Boy’ in Kwara, forfeits N124m, Benz SUV

Headlines

Olopade: IJA to Bridge Gap Between Grassroots Sports and Elite Competition

Headlines

NAFDAC demands prosecution of influencer for alleged cybercrime over viral video

Published

9 hours ago

on

NAFDAC demands prosecution of influencer for alleged cybercrime over viral video

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has in a strongly worded statement decried a viral social media video by an anonymous influencer reportedly inciting traders at the Onitsha Bridge Head Drug Market, saying that the matter was under review by law enforcement agents for possible breach of Nigeria’s Cybercrime Act.

The unnamed influencer had pointed accusing fingers at NAFDAC for shutting down the entire market over the involvement of some shops in the sale of fake drugs.

“Rather than identifying and prosecuting the specific individuals responsible, the agency chose to close all over 5,000 shops operating in the market.

“After three months of closure, NAFDAC returned with a directive that each shop must pay N500,000 before being allowed to reopen. This fee was later increased to N700,000 per shop.

“So far, over 1,000 shop owners have reportedly paid the required amount to regain access to their shops, while many others are unable to afford the payment,” the social media influencer reportedly wrote.

The controversial video said the shutting down of the market was not only unjust, but one amounting to extortion and a blatant abuse of power.

“If fake drugs were indeed discovered, then those directly involved should be arrested and prosecuted according to the law. It is unfair and unacceptable to punish the entire market community for the actions of a few.

“This is not the Nigeria we aspire to. I am calling on the Federal Government and the Anambra State Government to intervene and put an end to this injustice and financial exploitation,” he added.

Reacting to the social media content in a strongly worded rejoinder on Monday, NAFDAC noted that the trending video was full of distorted and inciting remarks aimed at discrediting the agency’s enforcement operation in open drug markets across the country.

Advertisement

According to the statement signed by NAFDAC Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, the video was an attempt to assail a critical public health intervention mandated by federal law.

“The agency wishes to alert the public and security agencies on the incitement, which may constitute a breach of the Cybercrime Act,” the statement read.

NAFDAC had between February 9 and March 27, 2025, conducted sweeping raids on three major Open Drug Markets, in Idumota (Lagos), Aba, and Onitsha, where it confiscated and destroyed expired, falsified, banned, and substandard drugs, including narcotics and controlled substances.

The estimated value of the seized drugs exceeds N1 trillion naira.

Justifying the closure of the shops, NAFDAC said none of the raided shops met the minimum standards for good storage and distribution practices and were not duly registered by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

The agency said this was a violation of existing pharmaceutical laws. “The influencer in question has openly encouraged traders to defy the regulatory actions taken in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser,” NAFDAC stated.

It added that the individual’s actions could amount to incitement and obstruction of justice.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (206) #Boko Haram (140) #UBA (170) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (343) Alex Otti (546) Aliko Dangote (97) Atiku Abubakar (310) Babajide Sanwo-olu (182) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (867) Buhari (145) CBN (509) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (164) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (101) FirstBank (103) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (355) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (101) IPOB (123) Labour Party (138) Muhammadu Buhari (237) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (159) NNPC (193) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (272) Olusegun Obasanjo (125) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (173) Peter Obi (600) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (235)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement