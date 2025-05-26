NAFDAC demands prosecution of influencer for alleged cybercrime over viral video

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has in a strongly worded statement decried a viral social media video by an anonymous influencer reportedly inciting traders at the Onitsha Bridge Head Drug Market, saying that the matter was under review by law enforcement agents for possible breach of Nigeria’s Cybercrime Act.

The unnamed influencer had pointed accusing fingers at NAFDAC for shutting down the entire market over the involvement of some shops in the sale of fake drugs.

“Rather than identifying and prosecuting the specific individuals responsible, the agency chose to close all over 5,000 shops operating in the market.

“After three months of closure, NAFDAC returned with a directive that each shop must pay N500,000 before being allowed to reopen. This fee was later increased to N700,000 per shop.

“So far, over 1,000 shop owners have reportedly paid the required amount to regain access to their shops, while many others are unable to afford the payment,” the social media influencer reportedly wrote.

The controversial video said the shutting down of the market was not only unjust, but one amounting to extortion and a blatant abuse of power.

“If fake drugs were indeed discovered, then those directly involved should be arrested and prosecuted according to the law. It is unfair and unacceptable to punish the entire market community for the actions of a few.

“This is not the Nigeria we aspire to. I am calling on the Federal Government and the Anambra State Government to intervene and put an end to this injustice and financial exploitation,” he added.

Reacting to the social media content in a strongly worded rejoinder on Monday, NAFDAC noted that the trending video was full of distorted and inciting remarks aimed at discrediting the agency’s enforcement operation in open drug markets across the country.

Advertisement

According to the statement signed by NAFDAC Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, the video was an attempt to assail a critical public health intervention mandated by federal law.

“The agency wishes to alert the public and security agencies on the incitement, which may constitute a breach of the Cybercrime Act,” the statement read.

NAFDAC had between February 9 and March 27, 2025, conducted sweeping raids on three major Open Drug Markets, in Idumota (Lagos), Aba, and Onitsha, where it confiscated and destroyed expired, falsified, banned, and substandard drugs, including narcotics and controlled substances.

The estimated value of the seized drugs exceeds N1 trillion naira.

Justifying the closure of the shops, NAFDAC said none of the raided shops met the minimum standards for good storage and distribution practices and were not duly registered by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

The agency said this was a violation of existing pharmaceutical laws. “The influencer in question has openly encouraged traders to defy the regulatory actions taken in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser,” NAFDAC stated.

It added that the individual’s actions could amount to incitement and obstruction of justice.