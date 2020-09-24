The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Bauchi State Office, says it has seized cartons of fake hand sanitizers worth N350,000 in some super markets and drug retail outlets in the state.

The State Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Muazu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, in Bauchi.

He said the the items were confiscated following a raid on shops carried out three days ago.

He said the exercise was sequel to a directive from the Enforcement Directorate of the Agency.

Muazu said that of the 13 brands of the fake sanitizers,11 were manufactured in Kano state while two were produced in Bauchi state.

He said that the Agency had commenced investigation to trace the manufacturers, adding that monitoring exercise would continue.

He noted that any culprit apprehended would face the full wrath of the law.

The Coordinator urged the public to be mindful of NAFDAC and Batch Numbers, Manufacturing and Expiry dates of food,drugs and medical consumable.

“The general public should understand that quality of hand sanitisers not registered by NAFDAC cannot be guranteed, and the aim will not be achieved”,he said. (NAN)