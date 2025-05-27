Obi condemns NAFDAC’s N700,000 shop reopening fee for Onitsha traders

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has strongly criticised the alleged imposition of a ₦700,000 levy on traders at the Onitsha Head Bridge Market as a condition for reopening their shops. He described the fee as “insensitive and unjust,” urging authorities to immediately reconsider the decision.

In a statement shared Tuesday on his official X handle, Obi recalled his earlier visit to the market during its closure by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), expressing support for the agency’s efforts to rid the market of fake and substandard drugs.

“I visited the Head Bridge Market during the early phase of the closure, supporting regulatory action intended to sanitise our drug distribution system,” Obi stated.

He said his backing was based on the belief that authorities would complete investigations swiftly and reopen the shops without unduly punishing innocent traders, many of whom are already grappling with economic hardship.

“It is deeply troubling to now hear that traders are being asked to pay ₦700,000 to reopen their shops,” he lamented.

Obi warned that such financial burdens could have a devastating effect on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) already on the brink of collapse, noting that over seven million MSMEs have shut down in Nigeria in the past two years.

“Our small businesses are at the ‘we can’t breathe’ stage, and rather than provide support, the system is suffocating them further,” he said.

Calling the levy a form of economic sabotage, Obi urged both NAFDAC and the Anambra State Government to drop the charge, stressing the need for compassionate governance in a time of widespread economic difficulty.

“These traders have endured months of forced closure, unpaid bills, and mounting economic stress. Adding an outrageous fee on top of this is not only unjust, it is anti-business,” Obi stated.

Advertisement

He reiterated his call for policy decisions that prioritise economic recovery, empathy, and the survival of small businesses, which he described as the backbone of Nigeria’s struggling economy.

“Please review and drop this charge. Allow these businesses to breathe and recover. Let compassion be the driving force behind public policy,” Obi appealed.