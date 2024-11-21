N75,000 Minimum Wage: NANS commends Gov Adeleke, praises his commitment to education 

National Association of Nigeria Students, JCC Osun Axis, has commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his “gracious approval of N75,000.00 minimum wage for the state workers, just as it acknowledged his administration’s strides in education sector.

The state chairman of NANS JCC, Comrade Afolabi Oluwatobiloba Faruq gave the commendation during a press conference held at NUJ Correspondents’ chapel, Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to the students body, the approval of the new minimum wage will go a long way to help parents who are mostly civil servant to take care of students and ensure their education did not suffer.

NANS JCC applauded the governor for taking education sector as one of his top notch, adding that education sector has witnessed tremendous turn around since the beginning of the present administration in the state.

“We also acknowledge Governor Adeleke’s giant strides and developmental policies, particularly in education, and as a partner in the State’s development, we promise to consolidate this and help the government achieve its agenda for the State,” he said.

“We, the students, firmly believe in Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration, as even the most sceptical cannot deny his remarkable accomplishments. Since Osun’s founding in 1991, no government has prioritised students’ interests like Governor Ademola Adeleke’s. With this, we, the students of all higher institutions in Osun State, declare our utmost support for his administration and promise to mobilise for his re-election in 2026.”

Speaking on the students welfare, Comrade Afolabi who was newly elected as NANS JCC Osun axis chairman, said, he and other executives will do all within their best to ensure safety for all students in the state, and that their top priority would be student’s welfare.

“My core values shall revolve around fighting against the commercialisation of education. Our main focus is to fight for affordable education for all students, and this shall be our core campaign. Our slogan shall be “Education for all and resonate with the sentiments of the masses, regardless of economic status.” We would challenge the system that has constricted our people into abject poverty and constructively critique government policies,” he said.

“The security of our members is our top priority, and any threat from individuals or groups will not be tolerated, not even from security agencies that have turned against students. We would firmly protect our students against external aggression and establish the NANS JCC Osun Axis Security Committee to work with security agencies and eliminate bad eggs jeopardising our polity and organisation”

“Our administration will not tolerate division; we will bring all aggrieved members on board and employ diplomatic tactics to prevent hoodlums from illegally using our association’s name. We call on all students, regardless of institution or current happenings, to join us as we take our association to its peak” Afolabi concluded.