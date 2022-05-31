My wife denied me sex, access to our kids, actor Kalu Ikeagwu alleges

Adebayo Obajemu

On Monday, Nollywood actor Kalu Ikeagwu told an Ikeja High Court that his estranged wife, Ijeoma, allegedly abandoned their matrimonial home and prevented him from having access to their two children.

Mr Ikeagwu, in the suit marked LD/8939HD/2021, is seeking a dissolution of his six-year-old marriage to Ijeoma, a makeup artist.

The British-Nigerian actor also making bid for full custody of his three-year-old son and ten-year-old step-daughter.

The couple, who according to reports dated for three months, tied the nuptials knots in 2016 and have two children.

The estranged couple met at a movie location in Port-Harcourt in 2005, where Ijeoma was hired to make up the actors.

Under cross-examination by the respondent’s counsel, Mrs S.I. Amedu, the actor, said his wife packed out of his marital home and informed him via email that she was going to her father’s house in Enugu.

He, however, said, contrary to her claim, that he later saw her at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport with the children after some days.

He stated: “I got back home from a trip on Aug. 4, 2021, to find out that my wife had left our marital home with the children to an undisclosed location.

“I tried to contact her when I got to the house and found it empty. I sent her an email on that same day, and she replied that she had gone to her father’s house in Enugu.

“She told me she was at her father’s place in Enugu, and four days later, I saw her at the airport in Lagos, heading to God knows where. In the mail she sent, she said she was in Enugu.”

“I did not send her out of the house. Someone has to tell me why it takes four days to get to Enugu.

“If you say ‘you are on your way’, it is a continuous sentence. It was a stated fact that she was on her way,” he said.

“After the birth of our son, she has refused to have sex with me. I was not aware she lost the pregnancy due to an infection as I did not give her any disease.

“To date, I have not seen any report attached to a document that she lost a baby through STD. Though I did not ask her why she lost the baby,” he said.