A popular Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul, has been promoted to Head of Department, Arts, Music and Entertainment at the Heart International University, United States.

The promotion comes even as her husband, Femi Bamisile, bagged a doctorate degree at the same university.

Celebrating the achievements, she wrote on her Instagram page, “Congratulations to us my love. You graduated as a Doctor of Law and I was promoted too. Professor Helen Paul, now the new H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment, Heart International University, USA. Thank you for all the sleepless nights. Thank you for sacrificing for us.”