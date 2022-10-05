Mr. Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that her husband struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after the civil war, detention and electoral losses he experienced.

The First Lady disclosed this on Tuesday, while speaking as a special guest of honour at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Armed Forces Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Centre, a project of the Mrs Lucky Irabor-led Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association.

“I want to thank DEPOWA for this foresighted vision of establishing a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Centre for our soldiers. Indeed, PTSD is a mental health condition triggered by terrifying events,” she said.

“It is a reality that soldiers and military families have to live with, despite its negative consequences. Being a soldier’s wife or a retired soldier’s wife and a wellness expert, I understand the challenges associated with PTSD and its impact on military families and the nation.

“My husband served the Nigerian Army for 27 years before he was overthrown in a coup d’état.

“He fought civil war for 30 months without rehabilitation; he ruled Nigeria for 20 months and was detained for 40 months without disclosing the nature of his offence.”